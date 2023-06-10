UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for Phase 2: How to download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for Phase 2 in due course of time. The admit card for Phase 2 when released can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 for Phase 2: How to download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

The UGC NET Phase 2 examination will be conducted from June 19 to June 22, 2023. The exam city intimation slip has been released for the second phase on June 8.

Candidates who will appear for the Phase 2 exam can download the answer key by following the steps given below.

UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for Phase 2: How to download

Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on UGC NET June Admit Card 2023 for Phase 2 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2023 for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UGC NET.

