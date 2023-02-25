UGC NET phase 2 admit card for December 2022 exam out at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that admit cards for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) admit card for December 2022 phase 2 exam has been released. Howver, the direct link to download it is not showing on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET admit card direct link, live updates.

Candidates who will appear for the exam in the second phase are advised to login to the website and find out more details.

Phase 1 of UGC NET December exam was held on February 21, 22, 23 and 24 for 57 subjects. The second shift for five subjects will be held across the country on February 28, March 1 and 2. The detailed schedule was published earlier.

“Admit cards for the exam of Phase-II in above mentioned subjects have been released. The candidates can download the same from website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein,” NTA said in the notification.

For any assistance, candidates can contact UGC at 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.