Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card LIVE: UGC NET hall ticket soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Live

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card LIVE: UGC NET hall ticket soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 04:05 PM IST

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card Live Updates: NTA UGC NET hall ticket will release soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Keep checking this space for latest updates on admit card and other details.

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card Live Updates: NTA UGC NET hall ticket at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card Live Updates: NTA UGC NET hall ticket at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk
OPEN APP

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Phase 2 examination can download the admit card or hall tickets through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

The Phase 2 examination will be conducted for 5 subjects from February 28 to March 2, 2023. The exam city slip was released on February 21, 2023. 

The History paper will be conducted on February 28, English paper on March 1, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics, Physical Education and Public Administration on March 2, 2023. Latest updates on admit card, exam day guidelines and other details below. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 24, 2023 04:05 PM IST

    UGC NET Phase II: Check exam dates

    The Phase 2 examination will be conducted for 5 subjects from February 28 to March 2, 2023.

  • Feb 24, 2023 04:05 PM IST

    UGC NET Exam 2022: How to check exam city

     

    Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

    Click on Advance city intimation slip link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your exam city will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the exam city and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

     

  • Feb 24, 2023 04:04 PM IST

    UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II: Websites to download admit card

    www.nta.ac.in 

    ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • Feb 24, 2023 04:03 PM IST

    UGC NET Phase II: Exam city intimation slip released

    The Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II has been released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

  • Feb 24, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    UGC NET Phase 2: Examination dates

    National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET December 2022 examination on 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023.

     

  • Feb 24, 2023 03:53 PM IST

    UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card: Likely soon 

    UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card is expected to release soon. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ugc net december education news

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card LIVE: UGC NET hall ticket soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 04:05 PM IST

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card Live Updates: NTA UGC NET hall ticket will release soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Keep checking this space for latest updates on admit card and other details.

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card Live Updates: NTA UGC NET hall ticket at ugcnet.nta.nic.in(Agencies/file)
ByHT Education Desk

IIT JAM 2023 answer key challenge process begins at jam.iitg.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 24, 2023 12:58 PM IST

IIT Guwahati today opened the answer key challenge window for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 answer key challenge process begins at jam.iitg.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

NEET PG 2023 LIVE: Supreme Court begins hearing on exam postponement

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 24, 2023 11:59 AM IST

NEET PG 2023 Postponement, supreme court hearing LIVE updates: Supreme Court hearing on NEET PG exam postponement petition begins. Latest updates on hearing, exam dates below. 

NEET PG 2023 Postponement LIVE: Exam deferment plea in SC today latest updates
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET PG 2023 Postponement: Supreme Court to hear exam postponement plea today

competitive exams
Published on Feb 24, 2023 11:23 AM IST

Supreme Court will be hearing the petition filed for NEET PG 2023 postponement today, February 24, 2023.

The Supreme Court. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

OSSTET 2022 Answer Key for Paper I, II out at bseodisha.ac.in, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 23, 2023 06:21 PM IST

OSSTET 2022 Answer Key for Paper I, II has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below.

OSSTET 2022 Answer Key for Paper I, II out at bseodisha.ac.in, download link here (Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

IGNOU TEE June 2023: Revised tentative datesheet released at ignou.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 23, 2023 05:19 PM IST

IGNOU TEE June 2023 revised tentative datesheet has been released. Candidates can check the revised datesheet through the direct link given below.

IGNOU TEE June 2023: Revised tentative datesheet released at ignou.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

ICAI CA May Exam 2023: Registration ends tomorrow @icai.org, here’s how to apply

competitive exams
Published on Feb 23, 2023 02:53 PM IST

ICAI CA May Exam 2023 registration will end tomorrow, February 24, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

ICAI CA May Exam 2023: Registration ends tomorrow @icai.org, here’s how to apply
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

SSC MTS 2022 extended application window closes tomorrow on ssc.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 23, 2023 01:20 PM IST

SSC MTS 2022: Candidates can apply online on ssc.nic.in. Previously, the application deadline was February 17.

SSC MTS 2022 extended application window closes tomorrow on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

MPTET Admit Card 2023 released at esb.mp.gov.in, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 23, 2023 01:11 PM IST

MPTET Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

MPTET Admit Card 2023 released at esb.mp.gov.in, download link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

NEST 2023 registration from Feb 27 on nestexam.in, result policy revised

competitive exams
Published on Feb 23, 2023 12:14 PM IST

Candidates can apply for NEST 2023 February 27 onwards on nestexam.in.

NEST 2023 registration from February 27 on nestexam.in, exam on June 24 (HT File)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JAM 2023 answer key, question papers released on jam.iitg.ac.in, direct link

competitive exams
Published on Feb 23, 2023 10:29 AM IST

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key, Question Paper: Candidates can login to the website, jam.iitg.ac.in and download it.

JAM 2023 answer key, question papers released on jam.iitg.ac.in, direct link(Shutterstock)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

TANCET 2023: Last date to apply on tancet.annauniv.edu extended till February 28

competitive exams
Published on Feb 23, 2023 10:10 AM IST

Candidates can now submit their forms up to February 28. Previously, the TANCET application deadline was February 22.

TANCET 2023: Last date to apply on tancet.annauniv.edu extended till February 28(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) 2022 registration begins on natboard.edu.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 23, 2023 08:23 AM IST

Fellowship Exit Examination 2022: The registration process started at 4 pm yesterday, February 22 and will end on March 14 (11:55 pm).

Fellowship Exit Examination (FEE) 2022 registration begins on natboard.edu.in (Unsplash)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TNTET Paper II 2022 tentative answer keys released at trb.tn.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 22, 2023 08:45 PM IST

TNTET Paper II 2022 answer keys: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on Wednesday, February 22 released the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TN TET) Paper-II 2022 tentative answer keys.

TNTET Paper II 2022 answer keys: Candidates can now raise objections against the tentative answer key only through online objection tracker, available in the TRB website from Feb 22 till 05:30 pm on February 25.(trb.tn.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk
Close Story

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022: Scorecards release date postponed, details here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 22, 2023 06:46 PM IST

SSC CGL Tier 1 Scorecards, Final Answer Key: Candidates can download it February 27 onwards from ssc.nic.in. Previously, it was scheduled for February 22.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2022: Scorecards release date postponed, details here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 24, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out