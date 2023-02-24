UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card LIVE: UGC NET hall ticket soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card Live Updates: NTA UGC NET hall ticket will release soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Keep checking this space for latest updates on admit card and other details.
UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Phase 2 examination can download the admit card or hall tickets through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The Phase 2 examination will be conducted for 5 subjects from February 28 to March 2, 2023. The exam city slip was released on February 21, 2023.
The History paper will be conducted on February 28, English paper on March 1, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics, Physical Education and Public Administration on March 2, 2023. Latest updates on admit card, exam day guidelines and other details below.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 24, 2023 04:05 PM IST
UGC NET Phase II: Check exam dates
The Phase 2 examination will be conducted for 5 subjects from February 28 to March 2, 2023.
-
Feb 24, 2023 04:05 PM IST
UGC NET Exam 2022: How to check exam city
Visit the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on Advance city intimation slip link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your exam city will be displayed on the screen.
Check the exam city and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Feb 24, 2023 04:04 PM IST
UGC NET December 2022-Phase-II: Websites to download admit card
www.nta.ac.in
ugcnet.nta.nic.in
-
Feb 24, 2023 04:03 PM IST
UGC NET Phase II: Exam city intimation slip released
The Examination City Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022, Phase-II has been released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
-
Feb 24, 2023 04:00 PM IST
UGC NET Phase 2: Examination dates
National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the UGC NET December 2022 examination on 28 February 2023, 01 and 02 March 2023.
-
Feb 24, 2023 03:53 PM IST
UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card: Likely soon
UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card is expected to release soon. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.