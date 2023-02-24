UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card LIVE: UGC NET hall ticket soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Phase 2 Admit card Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release UGC NET Phase 2 Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will appear for Phase 2 examination can download the admit card or hall tickets through the official site of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The Phase 2 examination will be conducted for 5 subjects from February 28 to March 2, 2023. The exam city slip was released on February 21, 2023.

The History paper will be conducted on February 28, English paper on March 1, Economics / Rural Economics /Co-operation / Demography / Development Planning/ Development Studies / Econometrics/ Applied Economics / Development Economics / Business Economics, Physical Education and Public Administration on March 2, 2023. Latest updates on admit card, exam day guidelines and other details below.