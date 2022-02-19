UGC NET result 2021 declared at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, here's how to check scores

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the UGC NET 2021 result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The test was held on November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29, 30, December 1, 3, 4, 5, and January 4 and 5, 2022. The UGC-NET exam was held in 81 subjects at 837 centres spread across 239 cities in India, with over 12 lakh applicants registering for the exam.

The provisional answer key was released on January 21, 2022. The objection window was opened till January 24, 2022.

How to Download the UGC NET Result 2021 Scorecard

Visit the UGC NET official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the home page, click the UGC NET result link.

Enter your login details and click the submit button.

Your result will be shown on the screen.

Check the result and save the page.

Keep a hard copy of the document for future reference.