UKPSC Civil Judge Main exam 2023 admit card releasing on Nov 25, know to download
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) will release the admit card for the Judicial Service Civil Judge tomorrow, November 25. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the admit card from the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.
The UKPSC Civil Judge ( Main ) exam 2022 will be conducted from December 5 to December 9, 2023, at Pariksha Bhawan, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, Haridwar.
UKPSCCivil Judge admit card 2023: Steps to download the admit card
To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in
Next, click on the admit card link
Login using the Application number and date of birth
UKPSC Civil Judge admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
For more details, candidates can check the notification here.