UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2023 releasing on January 12, check details here
Published on Jan 06, 2023 07:19 PM IST
UKPSC has announced the admit card release date for the Forest Guard Exam 2022.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the admit card release date for the Forest Guard Exam 2022. The UKPSC Forest Gaurd Exam will be conducted on January 12. The detailed notification is available on the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.
The UKPSC Forest Guard exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on January 22 from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM in 13 districts of Uttarakhand State.
UKPSC Forest Guard admit card 2023: Know how to download
Visit the official website at ukpsc.net.in
Next, look for the “Forest Guard Exam-2022” admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
UKPSC Forest Guard admit card will be displayed on the screen
Download and take a printout for future reference.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics