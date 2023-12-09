UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023 released at ukpsc.net.in, download link here

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023. Candidates who want to appear for Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Eam 2023 can download the admit card through the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023 released at ukpsc.net.in

The admit card will be available on the website from December 8 to December 27, 2023. The written examination will be conducted on December 23, 24, 26 and 27, 2023 in 14 districts across the state. The examination on December 23 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. On other days, the examination will be conducted in two shifts- first from 9 am to 12 noon and second from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Direct link to download UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023

UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in.

Click on UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.