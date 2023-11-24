UKPSC RO/ARO 2023 admit card release date out at psc.uk.gov.in, exam on Dec 17
UKPSC Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer exam date and admit card release date announced. Admit cards will be available from December 5.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam date and admit card release date for the posts of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer. The UKPSC Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer examination admit card will released on Tuesday, December 5. Candidates who will appear for the UKPSC RO/ARO examination can download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.
The UKPSC Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer 2023 examination is scheduled to be held on December 17 in 20 cities of 13 districts.
RO/ARO admit card 2023: Know how to download
To download the RO/ARO admit card 2023 follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the RO/ARO admit card 2023 link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details candidates, can check the notification given below: