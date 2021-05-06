Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UKPSC RO ARO Exam 2021 postponed, check official notice on ukpsc.gov.in
UKPSC RO ARO Exam 2021 postponed, check official notice on ukpsc.gov.in

UKPSC RO ARO Exam 2021 has been postponed. The official notice is available on the official site of UKPSC on ukpsc.gov.in.
MAY 06, 2021
UKPSC RO ARO Exam 2021 postponed, check official notice on ukpsc.gov.in

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has postponed UKPSC RO ARO Exam 2021. The Review Officer (Accounts)/ Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) recruitment exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 23, 2021. The official notice is available on the official site of UKPSC on ukpsc.gov.in.

The preliminary examination has been postponed due to the rising COVID19 cases across the state, as per the official notice. The revised dates will be announced by the Commission in due course of time on the official site of UKPSC.

The selection process will comprise of the prelims exam and main exam. Those candidates who will qualify for the prelims exam will have to appear for the main examination. The preliminary examination is qualifying in nature.

The application process was started on March 5 and ended on March 25, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 9 posts of Review Officer (RO) – Accounts and 10 posts of Assistant Review Officer (Accounts). For more related details candidates can visit the official site of UKPSC.

