UKPSC Sanitary Inspector 2023 admit card out at psc.uk.gov.in, direct link here

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) released the admit card for the Sanitary Inspector Examination 2023 on November 18. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at psc.uk.gov.in.

The main written examination for the Sanitary Inspector will be conducted on December 3, 2023. The examination will be conducted at the single examination centre, Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (Pariksha Bahawan), Haridwar.

Direct link to download admit card

Sanitary Inspector admit card 2023: Know how to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Sanitary Inspector Examination-2023 -- Notification and Link for Download Admit Card ( Admit Card )”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference