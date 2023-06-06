UP BEd JEE 2023 admit cards out on bujhansi.ac.in, direct link

Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has issued admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination or UP BEd JEE 2023. Those who have applied for the entrance test can visit the university website, bujhansi.ac.in and download admit cards using their login details. The direct link is given below.

UP BEd JEE 2023 admit cards released on bujhansi.ac.in (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UP BEd JEE 2023 admit card direct link

Login credentials required to download UP BEd admit card are user ID and password. These are the steps to follow.

How to download UP BEd JEE admit card 2023

Go to the official website of the university, bujhansi.ac.in. Now, go to the UP BEd JEE 2023 exam page. Open the admit card download link. Enter the asked information and login. Check and download your admit card.

The entrance test is scheduled for June 15, 2023.

The entrance test was originally supposed to be held on April 24 but was later postponed. The registration deadline was also extended following postponement of the examination.