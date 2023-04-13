Bundelkhand University, Jhansi has postponed the UP BEd JEE 2023 exam date. The examination will be conducted on June 15, 2023 instead of April 24, 2023. The registration date has also been extended till May 15, 2023 without late fees. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in. UP BEd JEE 2023 exam date postponed, registration date extended till May 15

The last date for form submissions with late fees is from May 16 to May 20, 2023. The admit card will be available on June 8, 2023. Earlier the admit card was scheduled to release on April 17, 2023.

UP BEd JEE 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of Bundelkhand University at bujhansi.ac.in.

Click on UP BEd JEE 2023 link available on the page.

A new page will open where candidates can register.

Once registration is completed, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹1400/- for general and OBC category, ₹700/- for SC and ST category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Bundelkhand University.