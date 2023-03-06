UP BEd JEE 2023 registration date extended till April 5, apply at bujhansi.ac.in

Bundelkhand University Jhansi has extended the deadline for the submission of the application form for the Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination or UP BEd JEE 2023. Now the candidates can register for the UP BEd JEE 2023 till April 5. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the link available on bujhansi.ac.in. Earlier the last date for the submission of the application form without a late fee was March 3.

UP BEd JEE 2023 Important Dates

Last Date for Form Submissions without Late Fees: April 5, 2023

Last Date for Form Submissions with Late Fees: 06th to 10th April 2023

Admit Card Live Date: 13th April 2023 (Tentative)

Date of UP B.Ed. JEE 2023 Entrance Examination: 24th April 2023 (Tentative)

Direct link to apply

UP BEd JEE 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the UP BEd JEE 2023 portal link.

Now, open the registration link

Register and get login credentials.

Login and fill out the application form.

Upload documents and pay the fee.

Submit and download the final page.