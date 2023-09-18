UP NMMS Scholarship 2023 application date extended till September 28

The Uttar Pradesh National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (UP NMMS) scheme registration 2023 last date extended. Candidates can now register till September 28. Eligible candidates can register through the official website at entdata.co.in.

UP NMMS 2023 Registration Last Date Extended to September 28: Apply Now on entdata.co.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously the last date to register for the UP NMMS scheme registration 2023 was September 18. The last date to apply for the UPNMS has been extended by 10 days. According to the schedule, the UP NMMS examination will be conducted on November 5.

UP NMMS 2023 eligibility criteria: Students who have passed the class 7th examination in the academic session 2022-2023 with a minimum of 55% are eligible to apply. There is a relaxation of a minimum of 5% for SC and ST category candidates. Students studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Sainik School, government residential and private schools are not eligible to appear in this exam.

UP NMMS 2023 examination fee: No examination fee will be charged.

UP NMMS 2023: Know how to apply

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Visit the UP NMMS official website at entdata.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the Apply link

Register and proceed with the application

Upload all the required documents, photos and signatures.

Take the printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON