UP PCS prelims 2021 result out at UPPSC portal, check now

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UP PCS prelims 2021 result. The list of qualified candidates is available on the official website of the Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified in this exam will be eligible for the main exam. Details regarding the main exam will be announced by the Commission in due course of time.

UPPSC PCS prelims 2021 result

UPPSC PCS prelims 2021 result: Know how to download

Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the result link

Download the UP PCS 2021 prelims result file

Check your roll number

As per the data shared by the UPPSC, a total of 6911733 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 321273 candidates had appeared in the exam. Of these, a total of 7984 candidates have qualified the exam.

Through UP PCS 2021, the UPPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill a total of 694 vacancies.