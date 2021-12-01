Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UP PCS prelims 2021 result out at UPPSC portal, check now
competitive exams

UP PCS prelims 2021 result out at UPPSC portal, check now

The list of qualified candidates is available on the official website of the Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in.
UP PCS prelims 2021 result out at UPPSC portal, check now (HT file)
Published on Dec 01, 2021 07:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UP PCS prelims 2021 result. The list of qualified candidates is available on the official website of the Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who have qualified in this exam will be eligible for the main exam. Details regarding the main exam will be announced by the Commission in due course of time.

UPPSC PCS prelims 2021 result

UPPSC PCS prelims 2021 result: Know how to download

  • Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in
  • Click on the result link
  • Download the UP PCS 2021 prelims result file
  • Check your roll number

As per the data shared by the UPPSC, a total of 6911733 candidates had registered for the exam out of which 321273 candidates had appeared in the exam. Of these, a total of 7984 candidates have qualified the exam.

Through UP PCS 2021, the UPPSC will select and recommend candidates to fill a total of 694 vacancies.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc.up.nic.in uppsc recruitment uppsc
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
IPL 2022 Retention
World Aids Day 2021
Katrina Kaif
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron variant
Assam lynching
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP