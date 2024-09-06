Edit Profile
    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: UPPBPB provisional key awaited at uppbpb.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 6, 2024 3:40 PM IST
    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: UPPBPB provisional key awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board is expected to release UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 soon. The UPPBPB provisional answer key release date and time have not been announced by the Board yet. When released, all the candidates can check the provisional key on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. ...Read More

    The written examination was held in two phases- Phase I on August 23, 24, 25 and Phase II on August 30 and 31, 2024. The exam was conducted on all days at 1174 exam centres located in 67 districts across the state.

    The examination was held in two shifts-the first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm.

    A total of 28.91 lakh candidates appeared for the August 23, 24, and 25 examination dates, and around 19.26 lakh candidates appeared for the exams conducted on August 30 and 31, 2024.

    As per the Board official, 31.38 per cent of candidates skipped the test during the first phase of the examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on answer key release date, provisional key direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 6, 2024 3:40 PM IST

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Number of centres exam was held

    Sep 6, 2024 3:38 PM IST

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Exam held in two phases

    Sep 6, 2024 3:36 PM IST

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: How to download provisional key?

    Go to uppbpb.gov.in

    Open the Constable recruitment examination preliminary answer key download link

    Enter your login details

    Submit and check the answer key.

    Sep 6, 2024 3:34 PM IST

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: List of websites

    uppbpb.gov.in

    ctcp24.com/uppbpbcst23/index.aspx

    Sep 6, 2024 3:32 PM IST

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to check provisional key?

    Sep 6, 2024 3:30 PM IST

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: Date and time

    UP Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Live: UPPBPB has not announced any date and time of release of provisional answer key yet.

