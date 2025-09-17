Search
Wed, Sept 17, 2025
UP Police Exam 2025: UPPBPB releases exam dates for Computer Operator, SI & Assistant SI posts, notice here

UP Police Exam 2025 dates have been released for Computer Operator, SI & Assistant SI posts. The notice can be checked here. 

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, UPPBPB has released the UP Police Exam 2025 dates for Computer Operator, SI and Assistant SI posts. The official notice is available to candidates on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

UP Police Exam 2025: UPPBPB releases exam dates for Computer Operator, SI & Assistant SI posts, notice here
As per the official notice, the exam will be held in offline mode. The exam will be conducted in one shift for Direct Recruitment-2023 for the posts of Computer Operator Grade-A in Uttar Pradesh Police on November 1, 2025 and on November 2, 2025 for Sub Inspector of Police (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Accounts). the exam will be conducted in single shift- from 10 am to 12 noon on November 1 and from 10 am to 12.30 pm on November 2, 2025.

The Board will release the name of the exam centre's district 7 days before the exam date. The admit card will be available to candidates 3 days before the exam date.

UP Police Exam 2025: How to download notice

To download the exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on UP Police Exam 2025 date notice available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to check the details.

4. Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.

Official Notice Here 

