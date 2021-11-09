Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UP Police SI, platoon commander, fire officer exam date, city details out

UPPRPB has released the allotted exam city and date details sub-inspectors, platoon commanders, fire officers exam which is scheduled to begin on November 12.
UP Police SI, platoon commander, fire officer exam date, city details out (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 08:12 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow has released the details of the date and city allotted to candidates appearing for sub-inspectors, platoon commanders, fire officers exam between November 12 and December 2.

UPPRPB SI exam date, city details

Candidates can check the allotted city and date-related information using their application number.

UPPRPB SI exam date, city details: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website of UPPRPB
  • Click on the phase wise allotted exam city, date details
  • Download the PDF files
  • Check your application number

This recruitment drive was announced in February 2021 and a total of 9,534 vacancies will be filled.

In case of technical issues, if an exam can’t be held in a centre, the exam will be rescheduled and will be held on December 3. 

The exact details of the exam centre and the admit card will be issued to candidates three days before the commencement of the exam, the UPPRPB has said.

The exam will be held in three phases, and each phase will be held for a duration of six days. 

 

 

