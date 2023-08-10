UP Polytechnic answer key 2023 out on jeecup.admissions.nic.in, steps to check

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Aug 10, 2023 12:10 PM IST

Candidates can download it from jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The direct link has been provided below.

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released answer keys of the UPJEE Polytechnic entrance exam 2023. Candidates can download it from jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The direct link has been provided below.

Candidates who have objections can challenge the answer key by August 11 on payment of a fee of 100 per question. For correct challenge, the fee will be refunded, JEECUP said.

Login credentials required to check the answer key are roll number and password (date of birth). Follow the steps given below to download it.

Go to the UPJEE website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Open the link to download answer keys.

Enter the login details and submit.

Check the provisional answer key.

UPJEE Polytechnic 2023 was held on August 2, 3, 4, 5 and 5 in three shifts – from 8 AM to 10:30 AM, 12 Pm to 2:30 PM and from 4 PM to 6:30 PM.

