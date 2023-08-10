Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh has released UPJEE 2023 answer key on August 10, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can check the answer key through the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UPJEE 2023 answer key released at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, download link here

The answer key is released on August 10 and the last date to view the answer key and raise objections is till August 11, 2023. For each challenge, candidate has to pay ₹100/- per question. For the correct answers the challenge fee will be refunded to the candidate and for the wrong answers, the challenge fee will be forfeited by JEECUP Lucknow.

UPJEE 2023 answer key: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Click on UPJEE 2023 answer key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEECUP examination was conducted on August 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, 2023 in three shifts- first shift from 8 am to 10.30 am, second shift from 12 pm to 2.30 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 6.30 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JEECUP.