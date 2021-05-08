UPCET 2021 exam postponed, registration date extended till May 31- details here

National Testing Agency, NTA has postponed UPCET 2021 examination. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2021, has been postponed keeping in view the hardships to be caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates.

The registration date of Uttar Pradesh Common Entrance Test has also been extended by the Agency till May 31, 2021. Candidates who want to apply can check the official notice on the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the entrance test was till May 10, 2021. The last date has been extended after the Agency received representations from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it.

UPCET 2021: Revised Schedule

Candidates who have not applied for the examination yet can check the revised schedule given below.

Last date for submission of online exam May 31, 2021 Last date for payment of exam fee May 31, 2021 Correction Window June 2 to June 8, 2021

As per the official notice, the revised date of the examination will be announced by the Agency in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA UPCET.