Education / Competitive Exams / UPCET 2021: Last date to apply today on upcet.nta.nic.in, direct link here
competitive exams

UPCET 2021: Last date to apply today on upcet.nta.nic.in, direct link here

UPCET 2021 registration ends today, July 15, 2021. Candidates can check and apply through the official site on upcet.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 10:14 AM IST
UPCET 2021: Last date to apply today on upcet.nta.nic.in, here's how to apply

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the registration process for UPCET 2021 on July 15, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test can apply online on the official site of upcet.nta.nic.in. The last date for payment of application fees is till July 15.

As per the notice released by the Agency, the correction window will open on July 17 and will close on July 20, 2021. Candidates during this time can make the changes in the application form through the official website. The revised date of the exam will be announced in due course.

All the candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Direct link to apply here

UPCET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of UPCET on upcet.nta.nic.in.

• Click on UPCET 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Males/ Third Gender / General /OBC Category/ GEN-EWS category candidates will have to pay 1300/- as application fees and Females / Scheduled castes / Scheduled tribes / PwD candidates of all categories will have to pay 650/- as application fees.

national testing agency competitive exams education
