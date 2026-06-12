Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU), Uttar Pradesh has released UPGET Exam City Slip 2026. Candidates can download the exam city slip for the Uttar Pradesh GNM Entrance Test (UPGET) 2026 on the official website of ABVMU at abvmucet26.co.in.

UPGET 2026 exam city slip released at abvmucet26.co.in, direct link here(Pexels/Representational Image)

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Through the city slip, candidates have been informed about the district in which their examination centre has been allotted. It has also been noted that the complete name and address of the examination centre will be released on June 13, 2026.

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Candidates have been advised to check the allotted examination district carefully and necessary travel arrangements have been suggested to be made in advance to avoid any inconvenience on the examination day.

As per the official schedule, the UPGET 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, 2026 for admission to the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course for the academic session 2026-27. The examination will be conducted in offline mode and candidates will be required to answer objective-type questions on an OMR sheet using a black ballpoint pen provided at the examination centre.

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{{^usCountry}} A total of 100 multiple-choice questions will be asked, and one mark will be awarded for every correct answer. No negative marking will be applied for incorrect responses. The question paper will be made available in both English and Hindi languages. The examination will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:20 PM, while candidates will be required to report at the examination centre by 9:00 AM. Entry after 10:15 AM will not be permitted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 100 multiple-choice questions will be asked, and one mark will be awarded for every correct answer. No negative marking will be applied for incorrect responses. The question paper will be made available in both English and Hindi languages. The examination will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:20 PM, while candidates will be required to report at the examination centre by 9:00 AM. Entry after 10:15 AM will not be permitted. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} How to Check UPGET 2026 Exam City Slip {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How to Check UPGET 2026 Exam City Slip {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 1. The official UPGET portal should be visited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. The official UPGET portal should be visited. {{/usCountry}}

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2. The candidate login link should be opened.

3. Registration ID and password should be entered.

4. The Exam City Slip link should be selected.

5. The allotted examination district should be checked carefully.

6. The city slip should be downloaded and preserved for future reference.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of ABVMU.

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