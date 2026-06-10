UGC NET June 2026 exam city slip released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip: The Exam City Intimation Slip for the UGC NET June 2026 examination has been released and is available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Through the city intimation slip, information regarding the city in which the examination centre has been allotted will be provided to registered candidates. UGC NET June 2026 Exam Slip LIVE Updates UGC NET June 2026 exam city slip released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, direct link here (Pexels/Representational Image)

The slip is issued before the admit card is released, so travel and accommodation arrangements can be planned in advance. As per the Information Bulletin, the intimation of exam cities has been scheduled to be issued by 10 June 2026, while admit cards are scheduled to be made available by 15 June 2026. The UGC NET June 2026 examination is scheduled to be conducted from 22 June to 30 June 2026 in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various examination centres in the country.

Direct link to download exam city slip

Event Date

Exam City Intimation Slip Release By 10 June 2026

Admit Card Release By 15 June 2026

UGC NET June 2026 Exam Dates 22 June to 30 June 2026

Candidates are advised to keep their application number and password ready, as these details will be required for accessing the city intimation slip. It should be noted that the city slip is issued only to inform candidates about the examination city allotted to them and should not be treated as the admit card. Entry to the examination centre will be permitted only through the admit card issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding the admit card, examination schedule, and other important announcements.

How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Slip * The official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, should be visited.

* The “UGC NET June 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip” link should be opened.

* Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin should be entered.

* The login details should be submitted.

* The Exam City Intimation Slip should be displayed on the screen.

* The details mentioned in the slip should be checked carefully.

* A copy should be downloaded and printed for future reference.

Official Notice Here