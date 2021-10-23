UPJASE Answer Key 2021 released on updeled.gov.in, download link here

Uttar Pradesh Examination Board has UPJASE Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have UP Junior Aided Selection Exam can download the answer key through the official site of UP DELED on updeled.gov.in. The exam was conducted on October 17, 2021 across various exam centres in the state.

Candidates who want to raise objections can do it from October 23 to October 26, 2021 on btcexam.in. To raise objections candidates will have to pay ₹500/- for each question. As per the official notice, the examination board would return the fee if committee will accept the objection for UPJASE 2021 Answer Key.

Direct link for Paper I

Direct link for Paper II

UPJASE Answer Key 2021: How to download

To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPDELED on updeled.gov.in.

Click on UPJASE Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The answer key has been released for both first and second paper. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Uttar Pradesh Examination Board.