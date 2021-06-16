UPJEE 2021: JEECUP registration date extended till July 15, here’s how to apply

Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic, Uttar Pradesh has extended the registration date for UPJEE 2021. The registration date has been extended till July 15, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can apply online through the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.

The written examination will be conducted online on June 15 and June 16, 2021. Candidates can apply for the examination by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

UPJEE 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.

• Click on UPJEE 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details or register online.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application form fees is ₹300/- for general/OBC and candidates belonging to SC/ST category candidates will have to pay ₹200/-. The fee may be paid by net banking/credit/debit card etc. Application fee once paid will not be refunded (full or partial) under any circumstances.

The candidates should select the cities of examination as per their choice of Group A or Group E or rest of groups or all examinations of UPJEE (POLYTECHNIC) – 2021.