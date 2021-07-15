UPJEE 2021: Registration for JEECUP ends today, apply online on jeecup.nic.in

Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic, Uttar Pradesh will close down the registration process for UPJEE 2021 on July 15. All the interested candidates can apply for the registration process for JEECUP on the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in. The online application process was started on February 26, 2021.

The examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 15 to 20, 2021, which has been postponed. The new exam dates have not been disclosed by the Council yet.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination will have to pay application fees of ₹300/- for general/OBC and candidates belonging to the SC/ST category candidates will have to pay ₹200/. The fee may be paid by net banking/credit/debit card etc. Application fee once paid will not be refunded (full or partial) under any circumstances.

UPJEE 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can check the steps given below.

• Visit the official site of JEECUP on jeecup.nic.in.

• Click on UPJEE 2021 link available on the home page.

• Enter the login details or register online.

• Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

