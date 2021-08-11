Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPJEE 2021 schedule released, exam from Aug 31, admit card download from Aug 25
competitive exams

UPJEE 2021 schedule released, exam from Aug 31, admit card download from Aug 25

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the schedule for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 03:37 PM IST
UPJEE 2021 schedule 2021: Interested candidates can check the schedule for UPJEE 2021 online at jeecup.nic.in.(Praful Gangurde)

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has announced the schedule for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2021 on its official website.

Interested candidates can check the schedule for UPJEE 2021 online at jeecup.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the council will conduct the UPJEE Polytechnic examination from August 31 to September 4 in three shifts in computer-based mode. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their admit card from August 25.

Earlier, the examinations were scheduled to be held from September 9 to September 14.

The entrance examination is held for admissions to diploma courses in various Uttar Pradesh polytechnic institutes.

For details, read the UPJEE 2021 official notification.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upjee upjee polytechnics jeecup
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

This ‘broken twig’ is not what it looks like. Watch

R Madhavan shares clips of empty airport and aircraft during journey. Watch

Comedian Atul Khatri has a hilarious solution for vaccine certificate hassles

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP