UPPRPB SI civil police, PAC, FSSO exam answer key: Know how to challenge

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB), Lucknow is currently inviting objections against the official answer key of the Sub- Inspector Civil Police - PAC - FSSO - 2020-21 exam which was held from November 12 to December 2.

UPPRPB answer key

The UPPRPB answer key is available on the official website and the deadline by which candidates can challenge the answer key is December 16.

Candidates are suggested to go through the detailed notification available on the website to understand how to challenge the answer key.

Candidates can submit the challenges only once.

UPPRPB exam answer key: Know how to challenge

Go to the official website, uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the answer key

Enter registration number

Select date of birth

Select exam date

Select shift

Submit the details

Download the answer key

Challenge it by following the instructions given therein