Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam date announced
competitive exams

UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam date announced

Published on Oct 03, 2021 02:48 PM IST
UPPSC combined state agriculture services main exam date announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh combined state agriculture services main exam will be held on November 26, the state public service commission, UPPSC said on Friday. The exam will be held for those candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam. 

The detailed application forms for the main exam will be released soon, the UPPSC has said. Candidates are suggested to check the official website of the UPPSC for details on the main exam details application form, the admit card and the detailed exam schedule.

As per the data shared by the Commission a total of 73,792 candidates had registered for the preliminary exam out of which 38,045 candidates had appeared in the exam.

Considering the number of vacancies, which is 564, a total of 1,393 candidates have been shortlisted for the main exam. 

The marks and cut-off details will be released after the declaration of the final result, the Commission has said.

The official website of the UPPSC is uppsc.up.nic.in.

