Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC government inter college lecturer prelims on Sept 26, admit cards soon
competitive exams

UPPSC government inter college lecturer prelims on Sept 26, admit cards soon

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct a recruitment test for lecturer position in government ashram paddhati inter college on September 26.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 30, 2021 12:51 PM IST
UPPSC government inter college lecturer prelims on Sept 26, admit cards soon (HT file)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct a recruitment test for lecturer position in government ashram paddhati inter college on September 26. This is the preliminary phase of the recruitment test. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam, the schedule of which has not been confirmed by the Commission.

This exam was earlier scheduled on September 19, however, on August 4 the UPPSC notified the change in the exam date.

The admit cards of all candidates who have successfully registered their candidature for the exam will be issued by the Commission. Since the exam is on September 26, it is expected that the admit cards will be released soon.

Candidates can download the UPPSC admit card from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Commission is currently inviting applications for the exam to fill 281 vacancies for assistant engineers and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPPSC recruitment 2021 online at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before September 13, 2021. The last date for receipt of examination fee online in the bank is September 10 and last date for online submission of application is September 13.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc exam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

REET 2021 on September 26, admit cards expected soon

IIFT MBA entrance exam on December 5, apply soon at NTA portal

UPSC EPFO exam on September 5: Important points for candidates

JEE Main 2021: What is NTA score, how is it calculated
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP