UPPSC government inter college lecturer prelims on Sept 26, admit cards soon

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct a recruitment test for lecturer position in government ashram paddhati inter college on September 26. This is the preliminary phase of the recruitment test. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam, the schedule of which has not been confirmed by the Commission.

This exam was earlier scheduled on September 19, however, on August 4 the UPPSC notified the change in the exam date.

The admit cards of all candidates who have successfully registered their candidature for the exam will be issued by the Commission. Since the exam is on September 26, it is expected that the admit cards will be released soon.

Candidates can download the UPPSC admit card from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Commission is currently inviting applications for the exam to fill 281 vacancies for assistant engineers and other posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPPSC recruitment 2021 online at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before September 13, 2021. The last date for receipt of examination fee online in the bank is September 10 and last date for online submission of application is September 13.

