UPPSC PCS 2020 final results: Jamia Millia Islamia's Sanchita tops, find top 10

This year, it is women who have bagged the top two positions in the PCS-2020, results of which were announced on Monday evening.
By K Sandeep Kumar
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 09:26 PM IST
UPPSC PCS 2020 final results: Of the top 10 position holders in the PCS 2020 final results, Sanchita, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi, topped the coveted exam, while Shivakshi Dixit from Indira Nagar, Lucknow, bagged the second position.(Handout image)

Of the top 10 position holders in the PCS 2020 final results, Sanchita, a student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi, topped the coveted exam, while Shivakshi Dixit from Indira Nagar, Lucknow, bagged the second position.

UPPSC PCS 2020 final results declared at uppsc.up.nic.in

Further in the merit list, Mohit Rawat of Palwal, Haryana, has bagged the third position, Shishir Kumar Singh from Ballia got the fourth place and Udit Panwar of Vivek Vihar, Meerut, scored the fifth place.

Sangam City made its mark at the sixth position with Lalit Kumar Mishra of Karchhana taking the sixth place. At seventh place is Pratiksha Singh of Mohan Nnagar, Ghaziabad, while Mahima of Jyotiba Phule Nagar is at eight place.

Sudhanshu Nayak of Gorakhpur bagged the ninth place and Neha Mishra of Barabanki stood 10th in the overall merit list.

