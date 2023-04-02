UPPSC PCS exam 2023 applictaion process to conclude tomorrow at uppsc.up.nic.in

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will end the applictaion process for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023 soon. Candidates can submit their applictaion fee till April 3. However, candidates have till April 6 to submit the form.Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not older than 40 as of July 1, 2023.The combined state/upper subordinate services examination will fill about 173 positions.

Here's the direct link to apply

UPPSC PCS exam 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Notification tab

Next, click on the apply online

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the form and take a print for future reference.