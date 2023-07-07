Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has started the UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023 registration process. The registration begins on July 7 and will end on July 21, 2023. Candidates can apply online for Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services (P.C.S) (Main) Exam 2023 through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: Registration begins at uppsc.up.nic.in, link here

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The correction window to edit the application form details will remain opened from July 7 to July 28, 2023.

Candidates who have qualified the prelims examination are eligible to apply for main examination. A total of 4047 candidates have qualified the examination. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC PCS Main Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The application form will be displayed.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPPSC.