UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till November 3

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can raise objections till November 3, 2021. 
Published on Oct 28, 2021 08:08 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021. The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Pre.) Asst. Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer Services (Pre.) EXAM – 2021 answer key can be downloaded by all appeared candidates on the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in. 

The answer key will be available on the official site till November 2, 2021. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site on or before November 3, 2021, as per the official notice. For each question candidate will have to pay an amount and raise the objection. To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to download answer key 

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of UPPSC on uppsc.up.nic.in.
  • Click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answer key.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year the examination was conducted on October 24, 2021 at 1,505 centres in 31 districts in the state. The exams were held in two shifts: from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. A total of 6.91 lakh candidates have applied for the examination. 

