UPPSC PCS prelims today, close to 7 lakh candidates to appear

The preliminary phase of the Uttar Pradesh Combined State /Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary)-2021, commonly known as PCS (Preliminary)-2021 exam is being held today. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has set up 1,505 centres in 31 districts in the state for the exam.

Along with the UP PCS prelims, the preliminary phase of the assistant conservator of forests, forest range officer exam will be also be held.

As per official data, a total of 6,91,173 candidates have applied for 538 posts of PCS and 16 ACF/RFO posts.

The exams will be held in two shifts: from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Every centre will have a maximum of 500 candidates only and each of these candidates will be seated in such a way that the norm of social distancing is strictly followed, officials have said.

These exams were earlier scheduled to be held in June. However, it had to be postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

In a related development, the UPPSC has decided to shortlist candidates numbering 15 times the total number of posts available for the main examination. In addition to this, candidates numbering three times the total number of posts on offer will be declared successful in the main examination instead of two times and thereby be eligible for the interview round of the recruitment process, said UPPSC secretary Jagdish while confirming the development.