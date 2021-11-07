UPPSC regional inspector exam on Nov 21, download admit card

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct an examination on November 21 for the selection of regional inspectors (technical). The admit card of the exam has been released. Candidates who had registered their candidature for the exam can download the UPPSC admit card from the official website of the Commission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPPSC admit card

Candidates should download the admit card from the official website of the Commission and read the instructions given in the admit card carefully.

On the exam day, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am candidates have to appear for a paper on Highway code, The Motor vehicle Act, 1988, Central motor vehicle Rules, 1989 and the Uttar Pradesh motor Vehicle Rules, 1998. From 2 pm to 5 pm, candidates have to appear for the paper consisting of Maintenance and upkeep of motor vehicles; Principal factors relating to road safety; Minor and major repairs of motor vehicle; Mechanism and working of diesel, petrol, gas and dual fuel engines; Service check-up and model routine; Vehicular Air and Noise pollution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Commission is currently inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies in Programmer, Computer Operator, and Manager posts. The last date to submit the examination fee is November 29 and the last date to fill the online application is December 3.