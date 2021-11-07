Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC regional inspector exam on Nov 21, download admit card
competitive exams

UPPSC regional inspector exam on Nov 21, download admit card

UPPSC regional inspector exam is available on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. 
UPPSC regional inspector exam on Nov 21, download admit card (HT file)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 03:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct an examination on November 21 for the selection of regional inspectors (technical). The admit card of the exam has been released. Candidates who had registered their candidature for the exam can download the UPPSC admit card from the official website of the Commission.

UPPSC admit card

Candidates should download the admit card from the official website of the Commission and read the instructions given in the admit card carefully.

On the exam day, from 9.30 am to 11.30 am candidates have to appear for a paper on Highway code, The Motor vehicle Act, 1988, Central motor vehicle Rules, 1989 and the Uttar Pradesh motor Vehicle Rules, 1998. From 2 pm to 5 pm, candidates have to appear for the paper consisting of Maintenance and upkeep of motor vehicles; Principal factors relating to road safety; Minor and major repairs of motor vehicle; Mechanism and working of diesel, petrol, gas and dual fuel engines; Service check-up and model routine; Vehicular Air and Noise pollution.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the Commission is currently inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill vacancies in Programmer, Computer Operator, and Manager posts. The last date to submit the examination fee is November 29 and the last date to fill the online application is December 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uppsc exam uppsc.up.nic.in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

RPSC RAS answer key challenge window opens tomorrow

WBPSC assistant engineer prelims admit card on Nov 22

FSSAI direct recruitment 2021: Know about selection process

Himachal Pradesh HPAS main written exam from Dec 15: HPPSC
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP