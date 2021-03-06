Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 released, here's how to download

UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the UPPSC Vetting Officer screening exam 2021 can download their hall tickets online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:23 PM IST
UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021.(Screengrab )

UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the admit cards for the Vetting Officer, Assistant Professor, Medical Officer, Assistant Planner, Deputy Director, and various other posts on its official website.

According to the notice, the commission will conduct the UPPSC Vetting Officer screening examination on March 21, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:30 am.

Direct link to download UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021.

How to download UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. 01/2020-2021, VETTING OFFICER SCREENING EXAM-2020"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The UPPSC Vetting Officer admit card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

uttar pradesh public service commission uppsc recruitment admit cards hall tickets call letters
