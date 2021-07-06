UPRVUNL admit cards 2021 for technician, assistant review officer posts released

Uttar Pradesh Vidyut Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the admit card for the post of Technician Grade-II (Electrician), Assistant Review Officer exam.

Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit cards from the official website of UPRVUNL at https://uprvunl.org/

The CBT for the posts of Technician Grade-II ( electrician ) will be conducted on July 14, 15, and 17.

The CBT examination for the post of Assistant Review Officer will be conducted on July 17 and 18.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of UPRVUNL.

Visit the official website of UPRVUNL at https://uprvunl.org/

On the homepage click the link reading,’ The Admit Card download link for CBT exam for the post of Technician Grade-II (Electrician) & Assistant Review Officer scheduled on 14th, 15th, 17th, and 18th July 2021’.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your User Id and Password

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout.