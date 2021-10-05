UPRVUNL JE admit card 2021 to be released soon on at uprvunl.org

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) will on October 5 release the UPRVUNL JE admit card. Candidates who have applied for the UPRVUNL JE examination can download their admit card from the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

The examination would be conducted on October 21, October 24, October 25, and November 1. The examination will be held in double shifts from 9 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5: 30 pm. Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule here.

UPRVUNL JE admit card: Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org

On the homepage, find the link given to download the admit card

Key in your credentials

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

candidates are advised to visit the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org for more updates.