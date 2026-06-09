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UPSC allows NDA 2 applications for class 12 candidates yet to receive certificates

UPSC has allowed candidates of Class 12 who have not received the certificates to apply for NDA 2 exam. The official notice is attached here. 

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 09:31 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Union Public Service Commission has allowed candidates who appeared for Class 12 and have not received the certificate yet to apply for the NDA & NA exam. Candidates who are interested can check the notice on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC allows NDA 2 applications for class 12 candidates yet to receive certificates

The official notice reads, "All the candidates of NDA & NA Exam-II, 2026 who have appeared in Class 12th Examination for the session 2025-2026 and do not have the certificate yet, may select the option appearing/appeared while filling the Common Application Form.”

UGC NET June 2026 exam schedule released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in, check exam timetable here

The registration window for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2 will close on June 9, 2026. The examination will fill 394 vacancies in the organisation out of which 370 for male candidates and 24 for female candidates.

The registration link will be available on upsconline.nic.in. To apply for the exam candidates can follow the steps given below.

Official Notice Here 

 
application process class 12 upsc upsc nda
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Home / Education News / Competitive Exams / UPSC allows NDA 2 applications for class 12 candidates yet to receive certificates
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