UPSC CAPF 2022 DAF out at upsconline.nic.in, check details here
Published on Sep 27, 2022 12:19 PM IST
UPSC has released the DAF for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) .
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2022. Candidates can submit DAF at the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.
The deadline for the submission of DAF along with the relevant documents is October 9 till 6 pm. Candidates can check the detailed notification here.
Direct link to submit UPSC CAPF DAF
UPSC CAPF 2022 DAF: Know how to submit
Visit the official website upsconline.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (ACs) EXAMINATION, 2022 DAF"
Key in your log in ID and Password
Fill DAF and submit
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.