Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 on July 14, 2023. Candidates who will appear for e Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination-2023 can download the admit card through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 released at upsconline.nic.in, download link here (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website from July 14 to August 6, 2023. The examination will be conducted on August 6, 2023. The candidates are advised to download their eAdmit Cards and take a printout thereof. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination.

The e-admit cards will have to be produced by candidates at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the Photo ID Card, whose number is mentioned in the eAdmit Card, for appearing at each Session of the Examination. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The eamination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am and second shift from 2 pm. It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 01:50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON