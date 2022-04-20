Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC CAPF 2022 registration begins today for 253 posts, direct link to apply

UPSC CAPF 2022 registration begins today, April 20, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The direct link to apply is given below. 
Published on Apr 20, 2022
Published on Apr 20, 2022 12:34 PM IST
By HT Education Desk, New Delhi

UPSC CAPF 2022: Union Public Service Commission begins the registration process for UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 on April 20, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination 2022 can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply online is till May 10, 2022. 

The online applications can be withdrawn from May 17 to May 23, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 253 posts in total out of which 66 posts in BSF, 29 posts in CRPF, 62 posts in CISF, 14 posts in ITBP and 82 posts in SSB. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site by following these simple steps given below. 

&amp;amp;lt;strong&amp;amp;gt;Direct link to register for UPSC CAPF Exam 2022&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;&amp;amp;lt;/strong&amp;amp;gt;

UPSC CAPF Exam 2022: How to register 

  • Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on UPSC CAPF Exam 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the apply link available.
  • Click on Part I registration followed by Part II registration.
  • Fill the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.
  • Once done download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

