UPSC CDS II admit cards 2021 out, direct link and how to download hall tickets

UPSC CDS II admit cards 2021: Union Public Service Commission issues CDS II exam admit cards or hall tickets 2021.
UPSC CDS II admit cards 2021(upsc.gov.in)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 04:46 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

UPSC CDS II admit cards 2021: Union Public Service Commission on Friday, October 22 issued the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II exam admit cards or hall tickets 2021. Candidates can download Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 admit cards from the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The CDS II admit cards will be available for download till Nov 14.

The Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021 examination will be conducted on November 14.

Direct Link to Download CDS II 2021 Admit Card 

UPSC CDS II 2021 admit cards: Steps to download

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on link for Admit Cards 2021

Click on link 'E-Admit Cards for various Examinations of UPSC'

Click on e-admit cards download link for CDS II exam 2021

Read instruction properly and agree after clicking on 'Click here'

Enter the login details and submit after choosing registration Id or roll number for download

• Your CDS II admit cards 2021 will be displayed on the screen

• Check the admit card and download it on computer.

