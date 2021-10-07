Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC CDS (II) exam 2020: Marks of recommended candidates released
competitive exams

UPSC CDS (II) exam 2020: Marks of recommended candidates released

Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:31 PM IST
UPSC CDS (II) exam 2020: Marks of recommended candidates released
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the marks of all the candidates who have been recommended through the combined defence services (II) exam 2020. The marks of all the concerned candidates is available on the website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS (II) exam 2020 final marks

The final result was declared on July 16.

“A total of 129 candidates have qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2020 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November, 2020 and SSB interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 151 (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 210F(P) Course,” the Commission says.

“The Commission had recommended 2702, 1246 and 0607 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy, respectively. The number of candidates finally qualified is those after SSB test conducted by Army Head Quarters,” it has added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc cds exam upsc cds ii upsc cds result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC CHSL 2020 tier 1 result in November: Know tier 2 exam pattern

UGC NET admit card soon, exam begins on October 17

Kerala: KPSC to release admit cards today for Assistant Engineer exam

Centre decides to defer change in NEET-SS exam pattern from 2022-23
TRENDING TOPICS
Lakhimpur Kheri
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Bhramam Review
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP