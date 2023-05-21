Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice for Manipur candidates regarding download of UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2023. The details is available to candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2023: Important notice out for Manipur candidates

As per the official website, candidates of the civil services prelims eam 2023 in Manipur may collect their e-admit cards from their respective district headquarters from May 22, 2023 in case the find difficulty in downloading the same. The distribution of the admit card at all district headquarters in Manipur will be done till May 27, 2023.

The admit card is available on the official website for download till May 28, 2023 till 4 pm. The examination will be conducted on May 28, 2023. To download the hall tickets, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.