Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Exam centre change window reopens soon
competitive exams

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Exam centre change window reopens soon

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 centre change window to reopen soon. Candidates can check the official notice given in upsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 11:43 AM IST
UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: Exam centre change window reopens soon

Union Public Service Commission will reopen the exam centre change window for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 on July 12. Candidates who will appear for the IAS exam can change the exam centre in two phases. The official notice revealing the exam centre change dates and other details is available on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

As per the notice issued by the Commission, the window of submitting the revised choice of Centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases i.e. July 12 to July 19, 2021, till 6 pm and July 26 to July 30, 2021, till 6 pm on the official link upsconline.nic.in.

The candidates may please note that their requests for change in the Centres will be considered based on the principle of "first apply-first allot" basis and once the capacity of a particular Centre is attained, the same will be frozen and will not be visible to the candidate. The candidate will then be required to choose a Centre from the remaining ones.

The decision to reopen the exam centre was taken keeping in view the large number of candidates of the Civil Services exam and the fact that the Commission has recently decided to operate four additional Centres at (i) Almora, Uttarakhand, (ii) Srinagar, Uttarakhand, (iii) Nasik, Maharashtra and (iv) Surat, Gujarat for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021.

This opportunity will help the candidates to submit their revised choice of centre. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the capacity intimated by the Centres for accommodating the candidates.

Topics
upsc prelims upsc civil services upsconline.nic.in
