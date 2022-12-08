UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: DAF II for Mains qualified candidates today

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the Detailed Application Form (DAF) II for Mains qualified candidates today, December 8, on upsc.gov.in.

Filling this form is must for all candidates, in order to proceed towards the next phase of the selection process, the commission said.

“All the candidates, who qualified for the Personality Tests (Interviews), are required to fill and submit their Detailed Application Form-II (DAFII) mandatorily,” it said.

The form is to be submitted online between December 9 and 14 (6 pm). Those who do not submit DAF 2 will not recieve e-summon letters for interviews and no representation in this regard will be entertained, it added.

“No request for any type of change/modification of information given in DAF-I & DAF-II will be entertained by the Commission. However, wherever necessary, the candidates are advised to notify changes in their address/contact details only, if any, to the Commission immediately through letter, email (csmupsc@nic.in) or Fax at numbers indicated in Paragraph 3 within 7 days of publishing this Press Note,” an official statement said.

The commission further said that all candidates who have qualified in Mains ate required to fill up the Attestation Form online on the website of Department of Personnel & Training from the date of commencement of Personality Tests (Interviews) till the conclusion of Personality Tests on the link https://cseplus.nic.in/Account/Login.

Result of UPSC CSE Mains was announced on December 6 and mark sheets will be made available on the UPSC ww15 days from the declaration of results.

