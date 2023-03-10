Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Imp notice on rejection of applications released

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Imp notice on rejection of applications released

competitive exams
Published on Mar 10, 2023 11:20 AM IST

UPSC has released important notice on rejection of applications for Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023. Candidates can check the notice below.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: Imp notice on rejection of applications released
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has released an important notice on rejection of applications of UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023. The applications have been rejected for prelims exam to be conducted by UPSC due to non-payment of fees. The official notice can be checked by candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, applications of 80 candidates for Civil Service Prelims Exam 2023 have been rejected after confirmation was not received from the Bank authorities regarding receipt of 100/-.

The candidates whose applications have been rejected can appeal against rejected within 10 days along with the documents mentioned in the official notice. The documentary evidence in hard copy in original will have to be sent by speed post to Shri A.K. Roy, Under Secretary (CSP), Union Public Service Commission Examination Hall Building, Hall No 2, 4th Floor, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi- 110069. The last date to appeal is till March 17, 2023.

If the Commission does not receive valid documentary evidence by the prescribed date, the application will not be considered for revival. No further communication/ request will be entertained by the Commission after the date mentioned above.

Official Notice Here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
upsc civil services (preliminary) examination
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP